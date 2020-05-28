Police launch appeal after woman approached by man behaving suspiciously in Shotton

Officers from North Flintshire Police team have launched an appeal for information after a woman was approached by a man behaving suspiciously in Shotton.

In a post on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Appeal for information about a man behaving suspiciously when he approached a female in the Rowley’s Drive area of Shotton around 12.20pm today.

Described as; 60’s/70’s, 5”9 tall broad build, wearing a white t-shirt with a motorbike motif, black shorts, white socks and black Nike trainers

He had a Golden Labrador with him called Charlie.”

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference Y075670.