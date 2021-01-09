Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 9th Jan 2021

Updated: Sat 9th Jan

Police issue Wepre Park visitors with fines for lockdown travel breaches

A number of visitors to Wepre Park have been issued with fines by police for lockdown travel breaches today, Saturday January 9.

Officers were spotted at the park asking visitors where they had travelled from according to posts on the Connah’s Quay group Facebook page.

Under the current level four restrictions in Wales, exercise should start and finish from your home and generally, this should not involve people driving to a location away from home.

There have been reports the car park has been full over the past two weekends despite Welsh government restrictions clearly stating that only those “specific health or mobility issues” can drive to a location to take exercise.


Posting on the North Flintshire Police Team Facebook page, a spokesperson said:  “Please remember you cannot travel for the purpose of exercise unless you have a very good reason such as requiring to attend somewhere flat due to a disability.”

“Exercise must start and finish at home – we know previously you’ve been allowed to travel but that is not now the case.

“We have been at a number of locations today including Wepre Park where a number of people have been reported for the breaches.”

They later issued an update stating: “10 more people fined at Wepre Park since this post!”

Simon Webster sent this photograph last weekend of a large number of cars at Wepre Park

It was a similar situation at Moel Famau where North Wales Police Rural Team spent the day turning away visitors.

“Despite warnings time after time, we still have people blatantly ignoring signs, driving on treacherous roads and breaching COVID rules at Moel Famau.”

Leaving your home and seeing other people: alert level 4



