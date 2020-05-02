Police issue warning to residents over suspicious person caught on CCTV walking up to a house in Hawarden
Police are warning residents in Hawarden to ensure all windows and doors are locked on properties following a report of a suspicious person in the area.
Officers from North Flintshire have released CCTV footage of a male who appears to have walked up to a property on Drury Lane and looked either through a window or door.
Posting an update on social media this evening, Saturday May 2, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said:
“ Flintshire residents, in the last few minutes we’ve had this report sent to us from Drury Lane, Hawarden. Please be on the lookout and ensure your doors and windows are locked. Share this post. If you recognise him let us know. We have units patrolling the area.”
Any information you can be passed to North Wales Police by calling 101.
You can also contact police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.
If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
