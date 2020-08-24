Police issue warning against holding illegal raves in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend
Police have issued a warning to anyone planning to hold an illegal rave over the Bank Holiday weekend:
North Wales Police has launched Operation Blue Forest as a direct response to reports of unlicensed music events being arranged for this weekend.
Officers said they had tried to hold discussions with organisers of previous gatherings.
They said holding such events would pose a “significant risk”, particularly with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.
Superintendent Jason Devonport said: “Preventing these events from taking place is incredibly important to ensure the safety of everyone across north Wales.
“These raves pose significant risks, and we are committed to working with our local authority partners and key stakeholders to prevent further unlicensed events from taking place.
“We will be actively patrolling the road network across north Wales over the next few days to disrupt any such incidents.
“These types of events are unacceptable, and especially with the ongoing threat of Covid-19 they put lives at risk; they will not be tolerated.”
