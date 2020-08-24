Police issue warning against holding illegal raves in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend

Police have issued a warning to anyone planning to hold an illegal rave over the Bank Holiday weekend:

North Wales Police has launched Operation Blue Forest as a direct response to reports of unlicensed music events being arranged for this weekend.

Officers said they had tried to hold discussions with organisers of previous gatherings.

They said holding such events would pose a “significant risk”, particularly with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.



