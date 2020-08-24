Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Aug 2020

Police issue warning against holding illegal raves in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued a warning to anyone planning to hold an illegal rave over the Bank Holiday weekend:

North Wales Police has launched Operation Blue Forest as a direct response to reports of unlicensed music events being arranged for this weekend.

Officers said they had tried to hold discussions with organisers of previous gatherings.

They said holding such events would pose a “significant risk”, particularly with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.


Superintendent Jason Devonport said: “Preventing these events from taking place is incredibly important to ensure the safety of everyone across north Wales.

“These raves pose significant risks, and we are committed to working with our local authority partners and key stakeholders to prevent further unlicensed events from taking place.

“We will be actively patrolling the road network across north Wales over the next few days to disrupt any such incidents.

“These types of events are unacceptable, and especially with the ongoing threat of Covid-19 they put lives at risk; they will not be tolerated.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Drones and flares launched for new Channel 4 series “The Bridge” filmed near Llyn Brenig could mean rare nesting Ospreys by Llyn Brenig ‘may not return to North Wales’

Conwy

Health board reveals plans for new £64m mental health unit and multi-storey car park at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

Denbighshire

Weather warning issued with Storm Francis set to cause heavy rain and strong winds

News

Lawyer tells inside story of North Wales serial killer’s Christmas Eve confession

News

Farmers’ Union of Wales: ‘PGI Welsh Lamb is a family affair that must be protected’

News

Plans for up to 150 new homes in Buckley will help to plug shortage of affordable housing, says social landlord

News

Tarmac reveals plans to extend use of a Flintshire key quarry site in by 35 years

News

NHS nurse fundraises for Royal Buckley Town Band facing most challenging time in its 200 year history

News

Suspected drink driver ‘red dotted’ with Taser following chase from Chester to Connah’s Quay

News





Read 487,659 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn