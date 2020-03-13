Police issue photograph of Transit van seen acting suspiciously in Oakenholt

Police have released a photograph of a blue Ford Transit they believe could be involved in metal theft.

The van has been spotted recently in Oakenholt ‘acting suspiciously.’

The van has a distinctive yellow sticker on the rear left-hand door and the registration number is ND07AOU.

This blue van has been acting suspiciously in Oakenholt on the new estate. Displaying reg plate ND07AOU. It may be involved in theft of metal. It has the distinctive yellow caution sticker on the back If you see it please contact 101 and quote ref Y035326 pic.twitter.com/3cjJkdQT7d — HGC Gogledd Sir Fflint / NWP North Flintshire (@NWPNorthFlint) March 13, 2020

Anyone with information relating to the van is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number Y035326.

Alternatively contact the control room direct via the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.