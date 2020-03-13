News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police issue photograph of Transit van seen acting suspiciously in Oakenholt

Published: Friday, Mar 13th, 2020
Police have released a photograph of a blue Ford Transit they believe could be involved in metal theft.

The van has been spotted recently in Oakenholt ‘acting suspiciously.’

The van has a distinctive yellow sticker on the rear left-hand door and the registration number is ND07AOU.

Anyone with information relating to the van is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number Y035326. 

Alternatively contact the control room direct via the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

