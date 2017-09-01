Police issue ‘Dispersal Notice’ in anti social behaviour crackdown around Ewloe

Police in Ewloe are launching a crackdown on anti-social behaviour this weekend following a series of incidents around the St David’s Park area.

A Dispersal Notice has been granted for an area stretching from the A494 junction, along the main road to Ewloe Co-Op, the business park, around St David’s Park Hotel, Maes Pinwydd and Maes Deri.

The Dispersal Notice will be in place from 5pm Friday to 4.59pm on Sunday, September 3.

The notice gives police the power to disperse individuals or groups causing or likely to cause anti-social behaviour in public places.

Police Officers and PCSOs will be able to ask a person to leave an area and not return for up to 48 hours, the direction can be given to anyone over the age of 10.

Officers will be able to return children under 16 years of age home or to another place of safety, if they are behaving anti-socially and are not accompanied by an adult, failure to comply with the Dispersal Order is a criminal offence.

While issuing Dispersal Orders is a relatively modern approach to dealing with anti social behaviour officers in Buckley resorted to ‘old fashioned policing’ on Thursday.

Following reports that youths were drawing some fairly unsavoury graffiti in Buckley precinct two youths aged 14 and 16 yrs were told by police to purchase some bottles of water and were supervised by officers as they cleaned off the graffiti.

“Old fashioned policing but they did the damage so they can sort it” said a spokesperson in an update on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page.

Officers from South Flintshire also say; “If you are subject to this mindless Anti-Social Behaviour, or witness it please call 101 quoting V133706. We will be on patrol this evening issuing Dispersal Notices to all those involved.”