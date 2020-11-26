Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Nov 2020

Updated: Thu 26th Nov

Police investigating theft of an ambulance in Shotton earlier this month make arrest

Police investigating the theft of an ambulance from Green Lane in Shotton earlier this month have arrested a 25 year old man.

The ambulance was taken whilst the crew were on a call out on Saturday November 14.

North Wales Police has confirmed a man from Connah’s Quay has been arrested and released under investigation.

The vehicle was taken at 10pm from Green Lane in Shotton whilst the crew were delivering care to a patient in a nearby property.


Police Interceptors responded and located the ambulance on Dee View, Shotton, it had been left damaged.

The vehicle had to be taken off the road by the Welsh Ambulance service leaving them with “one less emergency resource and ultimately putting people’s lives in danger.” Police have said.

Following the incident, Bob Tooby, Assistant Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service said they “were able to dispatch another vehicle without delay to assist the crew and North Wales Police immediately alerted their own teams who later found the ambulance abandoned.”

“The theft of an emergency ambulance is an extremely irresponsible act placing patients and the public at risk.

“Had the crew needed to access additional emergency equipment from the vehicle, or to urgently convey the patient to hospital, this act could have led to very serious harm.”

Any one that has information about the theft is asked to contact police on 101 or via the webchat  https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting the reference number Y167716

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.



