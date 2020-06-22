Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 22nd Jun 2020

Police ‘Intercept Team’ seize quantity of drugs from suspected dealer in Flintshire

Officers from North Wales Police ‘Intercept Team’ seized drugs, scales and phone from a man who was acting suspiciously in Greenfield on Saturday. 

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to supply, he was later released under investigation. 

A spokesperson for the Intercept Team said: “On Saturday night a male was seen acting suspiciously in his vehicle in the Greenfield area.

When officers approached the vehicle and spoke with him a quantity of drugs was located in the vehicle along with snap bags and scales.


The male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled substance.

He has been interviewed and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

Officers from the Intercept Team also arrested a suspect who had made off in a car from them last week, the car was later reported as stolen.

Police caught up with the suspect Saturday who was arrested by officers from North Flintshire officers for two alleged counts of aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle and a number of other traffic offences.

Following a separate arrest, North Flintshire Police today a said a 25-year-old man from Buckley is due to appear before Mold Magistrates Court after being stopped and searched by officers in Connah’s Quay on June 19.

He was alleged to have been found in possession of a knife and was intoxicated.

A North Flintshire Police said: “Officers are on patrol using stop and search powers to ensure public safety. Do not carry knives in public – you will be arrested.”



