Police in North Wales hand out nearly 600 fines under COVID-19 emergency health regulations

Police in North Wales have handed out nearly 600 Fixed Penalty Notices to people breaking rules brought in under COVID-19 emergency health regulations.

In total, 24,933 FPNs have been recorded as having been issued in England and Wales under Coronavirus Regulations between Friday 27 March and Monday 16 November.

In Wales 3,022 FPN’s have been handed out since 27 March, 582 of those in the North Wales area.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said that 80 per cent of all Coronavirus notices issued in England and Wales were given to those aged between 18-39.





Across Wales 180 FPN’s were given out during the two week firebreak in Wales which ended on 9 November, just five of those were in North Wales.

Two fines have been handed out in North Wales for holding gatherings of more than 30 people.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, Martin Hewitt said:

“Thank you to the vast majority of the public for sticking to the rules and following the guidance in place to limit the spread of the virus. Police will play their part to help the public navigate and understand changes in their area, particularly as we approach the festive period.

“The national lockdown periods in England and Wales have seen increased enforcement activity by forces, targeted towards those who commit the most serious breaches, risking public health.

“Enforcement doesn’t and shouldn’t always equal police involvement or the issuance of a fixed penalty notice. Individuals, businesses and a range of agencies all have a responsibility to ensure the virus is suppressed.

“We cannot waste time endlessly encouraging those still intent on breaking the rules after nine months of this pandemic, and they should expect to see officers move more quickly towards issuing FPNs where it is appropriate.”