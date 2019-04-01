Chester police release images of three people they want to talk over attempted robberies targeting lone women

Police have released a CCTV image of three people they want to speak to in relation to three alleged attempted robberies in Chester.

All of the incidents targeted lone women and occurred on Wednesday 6 March between 8.35pm and 9pm on Westminster Road’s bridge over the canal.

In all of the incidents, two of the men hung back while one man approached the victims demanding money.

Police say all of the victims refused to hand over anything and walked away.

Detective Constable Vikki Gorman said:

“None of the victims were hurt or handed any property over but they were all scary incidents.

“We believe that someone will recognise those in the CCTV images and we want to appeal to anyone with information to come forward and help.

“If you have any information about the incidents then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IML 340184, or send in information via our website on https://www.cheshire.police. uk/contact/general-enquiries/

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”