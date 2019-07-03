News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in Chester appeal for help in locating a Triumph motorcycle stolen overnight

Published: Wednesday, Jul 3rd, 2019
Share:

Police officers in the Cheater area are on the lookout for a motorcycle which was stolen overnight from the Upton area of the city.

They have appealed to the public to keep an eye out for fairly distinctive red Triumph Sprint which police believe is still in the area.

A post by Chester Police on social media states:   

“Triumph Sprint in red, similar to the photo, stolen overnight from the Upton Area. Reg ending in SKJ.

Vehicle is believed to still be in the Chester area. Please report any sightings and help get this bike back to the owner.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising options Deeside.com - Click here

 
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Students! Looking for a summer placement that pays £320 a week + bonus? This may be of interest..

North Wales RSPCA centre looks to rehome 36 cats and kittens

Buckley ‘pop up’ shop hailed a success

What are you doing for your Big Dee Day 2019?

Leading criminologist and former prisoner to hold workshop looking at the ‘pains of imprisonment’

Mammoth year for Chester Zoo elephant keeper Katie

Police appeal after ‘suspicious car’ spotted in Connah’s Quay

Town Council says it did not increase council tax to prop up loss-making cafe

Chester Zoo welcomes ONE MILLION visitors in record time


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn