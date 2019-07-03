Police in Chester appeal for help in locating a Triumph motorcycle stolen overnight

Police officers in the Cheater area are on the lookout for a motorcycle which was stolen overnight from the Upton area of the city.

They have appealed to the public to keep an eye out for fairly distinctive red Triumph Sprint which police believe is still in the area.

A post by Chester Police on social media states:

“Triumph Sprint in red, similar to the photo, stolen overnight from the Upton Area. Reg ending in SKJ.

Vehicle is believed to still be in the Chester area. Please report any sightings and help get this bike back to the owner.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.