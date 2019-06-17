Police in Buckley seize dog after a puppy was attacked and woman bitten

Police say they have seized a dog after an incident in Buckley on Sunday which saw a Pomeranian puppy attacked and injured so badly it had to be put to sleep by a vet.

A woman also required hospital treatment after her arm was injured in the attack.

Police were called just 5.30pm on Sunday to Alyn Road in Buckley following reports of a “Staffie type dog biting a young woman and also attacking her Pomeranian terrier.

The female received hospital treatment to her arm.

The injured terrier was later put to sleep by a vet.” A police spokesperson told Deeside.com.

In an update on social media this afternoon, Monday, June 17 – South Flintshire police stated:

“Today we obtained a search warrant from the Magistrates court to search an address in Buckley in relation to a dangerous dog incident that took place yesterday.

We would like to reassure the public that the animal in question has now been seized and is in a secure location whilst we continue with our investigation.”