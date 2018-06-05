independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police hunting thieves who smashed into Holywell store to steal cigarettes

Tuesday, Jun 5th, 2018
Police are hunting thieves who broke into Holywell store and stole a cigarettes

They smashed a window at the Co-Op store in Holway Road Holywell, Flintshire and made off with a large quantity of cigarettes police have said.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said;

“The incident happened around 12.20am this morning and the offenders may have made of in a black vehicle.

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who can assist in their investigation.”

Call 101 or use the live webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx  quoting reference W074609.

 

