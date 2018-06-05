Police hunting thieves who smashed into Holywell store to steal cigarettes

Police are hunting thieves who broke into Holywell store and stole a cigarettes

They smashed a window at the Co-Op store in Holway Road Holywell, Flintshire and made off with a large quantity of cigarettes police have said.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said;

“The incident happened around 12.20am this morning and the offenders may have made of in a black vehicle.

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who can assist in their investigation.”

Call 101 or use the live webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting reference W074609.