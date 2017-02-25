Police helicopter spotted near Mostyn as officers on the ground surround car.

February 25th, 2017 Police Helicopter

Picture Michael Lewis

A number of police vehicles were spotted stopping a car just off the A548 in Rhewl, Mostyn around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Three police cars including one which was unmarked looked to have stopped a Peugeot people carrier on Rhewl Hill.

Police were seen surrounding the stopped car.

Michael said: “Three police vehicles have boxed in a car and taken out the occupants…”

The Hawarden based helicopter was also spotted over the area, the crew later said on twitter they were assisting with “operational support”

North Wales Police haven’t as yet released any details on the incident.