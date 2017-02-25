Police helicopter spotted near Mostyn as officers on the ground surround car.

Picture Michael Lewis

A number of police vehicles were spotted stopping a car just off the A548 in Rhewl, Mostyn around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Three police cars including one which was unmarked looked to have stopped a Peugeot people carrier on Rhewl Hill.

Police were seen surrounding the stopped car.

Michael said: “Three police vehicles have boxed in a car and taken out the occupants…”

The Hawarden based helicopter was also spotted over the area, the crew later said on twitter they were assisting with “operational support”

15:30 – Trelogan. Assisted @NWPControlroom with operational support. — NPAS Hawarden (@NPAS_Hawarden) February 25, 2017

North Wales Police haven’t as yet released any details on the incident.