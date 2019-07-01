Police helicopter busy over Flintshire on Sunday night

It was a busy shift for the crew of the Hawarden based police helicopter on Sunday night.

Several people sent messages to Deeside.com asking why the helicopter was up over their respective parts of Flintshire.

The police helicopter was spotted/heard over Hawarden, Sychden and Buckley during the course of the evening and into the early hours of Monday morning.

@DeesideDotCom police helicopter around Sychdyn now any idea what’s going on #justasking — Anwen Edwards 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@AlfaLady) June 30, 2019

All helicopter sightings could, of course, be linked to one particular incident that was witnessed in Sychden.

Gav Stenhouse said he saw a VW Golf heading into his street in Sychden travelling ‘quickly’ at around 10.30pm last night.

[Picture: Gav Stenhouse]

It then appeared to be abandoned on the pavement by the male driver and female passenger who were seen walking away at speed.

Around ten minutes later, up to five police traffic cars, a dog van and a “few patrol cars” began looking around the village for the occupants of the car Gav said.

Gav told Deeside.com, “the car had been reported in a fail to stop, the helicopter appeared over the village around 11pm and was in the sky for around 25 mins the car was then taken away around 11.30pm.”

Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit said, “we can confirm we have recovered this vehicle and enquiries are ongoing.”

A few hours later concerned residents in Buckley posted messages on Facebook asking about the police helicopter overhead.

[Flight path of NPAS Hawarden over Buckley at around 2.15am on Monday morning.]

The helicopter was over the area from around 1.50am and was still in the air at around 2.20am.

Deeside.com asked North Wales Police about the activity they are yet to reply.

@NPASHawarden anyone know why the helicopter was circling around A55, Hawarden area last night @DeesideDotCom – went on for a while with the search light visible? — Graham C. Maloney (@gcmallers) July 1, 2019

Feature Image: File/NpasHQ