Police forces across Wales urge public to continue following government advice

Police forces in Wales are urging the public to continue following government advice and remain committed to the national effort to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Earlier today First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that the lockdown restrictions will continue in Wales for a further three weeks, with some “small and modest adjustments” made on Monday.

These include a change to the once a day exercise rule to allow people to go outside to exercise more than once a day, but strengthened to make sure it’s local. It was clearly stated that such exercise should not involve any significant travel away from home.

The second will be to allow garden centres to open providing social distancing regulations can be applied. It also includes enabling local authorities to begin the process of planning how to safely reopen libraries and municipal recycling centres.

It is intended these adjustments will come into force on Monday, so Wales moves in step with the rest of the UK.

The continuation of the lockdown has been welcomed by police forces across Wales.

In a statement on behalf of the four Welsh Chief Constables, North Wales Police Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “We appreciate today’s announcement may not be the news many hoped for, but it is vital that we all continue to play our part and adhere to the restrictions set out by Welsh Government.

“Although challenging for us all, the majority have made real sacrifices over the past six-and-a-half weeks and the consensus from Welsh Government and our colleagues in the health service, is that those efforts have made a real difference and helped slow the spread of the virus.

“While we’re being advised that it is still too soon to lift restrictions, the First Minister did announce some changes to the current guidance, particularly in relation to leaving the home to exercise.

“It is important to stress that no changes will come in to effect until Monday, and as such we would urge our communities to continue following the regulations as they stand now.

“The message remains clear – restrictions remain in place and the public in Wales are still urged to Stay Home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives.

“Police officers will continue to be out in our communities over this Bank Holiday weekend, and our policing approach has not changed. Enforcement remains a last resort, but in the event of blatant or persistent breaches, action will be seen as necessary and proportionate.

“The public should take comfort in the fact we are now entering a preparatory phase and a return to a sense of normality is in sight.

“This is something we’d all like to see as soon as it is safe to do so, so I implore the public to continue following the guidance to Stay Home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives. Failing to do so now could risk undo all the progress we’ve made so far.”