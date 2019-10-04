Police find ‘thousands of pounds’ hidden down a suspected drug dealer sock in Flint

Police say two suspected drug dealers have been arrested after officers seized hundreds of pounds worth of Class A drugs and found thousands of pounds in cash down one of the suspect’s socks.

A post on the forces North Flintshire Police Facebook Page states:

“It seems our drug dealers don’t want to take the hints we’re dropping them.

It doesn’t matter where you stay or who you send over.

We know you read these posts; There’s a theme here.

You simply aren’t welcome. Anywhere.

We have hundreds of pounds of your Class A drugs and thousands of pounds of your cash hidden in a sock.

Two Men remain in Custody whilst the investigation continues.

It normally smells like victory but today it’s cheese and vinegar 😷”