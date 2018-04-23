Police – “desperately sad weekend” after four people killed and two seriously injured on North Wales roads

North Wales Police are thanking the public as well as their officers and staff following a difficult weekend which has sadly seen four people being killed and another two seriously injured following four separate collisions.

Chief Superintendent Neill Anderson, Head of Operational Support Services at North Wales Police said: “This has been a desperately sad weekend and our heartfelt sympathies go out to all families and friends of those involved.

“Whilst we cannot comment specifically on the collisions themselves; I would like to reassure the public that our investigations are continuing with many lines of enquiry underway involving the Roads Policing Unit, the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit and colleagues from the Local Policing Teams.

“We have deployed specialist and highly-trained Family Liaison Officers who will now act as a bridge between the ongoing investigation and the families involved.

“Tragically, North Wales is not immune to such collisions, however, I would like to emphasise that we, as the police, want to prevent harm and injury and allow everyone to enjoy the roads of North Wales as they become busier and shared between all different types of road users.

Our dedicated patrols are working 24/7 to keep the roads safe and our road safety campaigns will continue with the sole aim of attempting to reduce the number of serious collisions.

“We also recognise that recent events have also caused the roads to be closed for some time and I would like to thank the motoring public, and especially to the residents of Denbigh, for their continued patience and understanding.

“It has also been a testing few days for our officers and staff who have encountered difficult scenes and I would like to thank them for their continued professionalism.

Many have worked additional hours to support the ongoing investigations and for that I am grateful.”

Investigations into the four separate collisions are ongoing and anybody who may have information that could assist officers with their investigations are urged to contact North Wales Police via 101 or via the live web chat.