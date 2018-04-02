Police dealing with ‘several road traffic collisions’ due to snowy condition

Police say they are dealing with “with several road traffic collisions” due to the snowy weather.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for North Wales Police said;

“Due to the snowy weather conditions, the road conditions are poor and we are currently dealing with several road traffic collisions. Please be careful on the roads.”

The main picture above shows traffic camera images taken at 8.30am – one shows the A494 at Sealand where there appears to be no snow the other further up the A494 at Ewloe where there has been snow.

Major roads running through Deeside are currently clear but side roads still have remnants of snow following this morning’s snowfall.

Traffic warnings are in place for heavy traffic on the A55 from Halkyn through Denbighshire due to snow.

Connahs Quay at 6am leaving for work…… pic.twitter.com/bhdnN1hFjJ — John (@jwsigns) April 2, 2018

A Met Office weather warning had initially warned of snow in parts of Flintshire but this changesd to a yellow warning for heavy rain up to 4pm today.

Latest weather radar image (below) shows a large area of red over Deeside – this represents snow but now more is expected to fall.

The Met Office weather warning says:

“Rain and transient hill snow will spread northwards later on Sunday. Rain will become heavy and persistent for a time before easing from the south during Monday morning. 15-25 mm of rain is likely widely, with 30-50 mm possible locally in parts of South Wales.

Some temporary snow is likely over the higher ground early on Monday morning, mainly in Wales and above 400 m, where 2-5 cm could accumulate before snow turns back to rain.

A separate warning is in force to cater for higher rainfall amounts and the potential of some medium impacts across southern parts of the Southwest Peninsula.”