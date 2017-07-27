Police convoy spotted going through Deeside – explained.

Picture: North Wales Police

A couple of people got in touch the other day about a police convoy spotted driving through Shotton.

John said on Twitter: “Police escort with 4 motorbikes a marked and silver unmarked BMW x5 just gone through # shotton any ideas?”

While there was speculation on Facebook about a ‘dry run’ possibly for a Donald Trump visit or perhaps the Royal family popping up to north Wales for a weekend break.

North Wales Police poured cold water on those rumours posting on social media to say they were conducting convoy training across the region.

Police said; “You may have seen a police convoy travelling across North Wales this week – rest assured that this is all part of our training with the North Wales Police Driving School.”