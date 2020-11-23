Police confirm body of man found near Connah’s Quay docks on Sunday

North Wales Police has confirmed the body of a man was found near the River Dee in Connah’s Quay on Sunday.

A large emergency service presence including Coastguard and Mountain Rescue teams was seen around the Dock Road area just after 12pm yesterday.

Police cordons were set up along the dock wall and the car park was blocked off by police officers.

North Wales Police confirmed that the body of a male was discovered Connah’s Quay area at 12.19pm Sunday, formal identification was yet to take place.





Flint based Coastguard volunteers said they were called out to assist with ongoing search for a missing person Connah’s Quay “in the vicinity on Connah’s Quay Docks.”

They later said search concluded and “we will not be releasing any further information.”