Police concerns for a missing man from Buckley

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a missing man from Buckley.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of 68-year-old Emrys Jones 68 years who has been reported missing.

He was last seen this morning at around 11 am when he was intending on going to Homebase in Mold Police have said.

Mr Jones was driving his grey coloured Citroen Picasso registration DG64UAU .

He is described as being 5’10 tall, grey short hair and balding, wearing frame glasses, grey trousers and blue striped polo shirt.

A police helicopter has been spotted this evening searching around the Mold Road area of Dobshill, it was in the air for around 45 minutes before leaving the area.

Any sightings please contact North Wales Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Ref. W077719