Flintshire Bridge reopens following earlier collision

Update – 5.30pm: The A548 eastbound over Flintshire Bridge has reopened following the earlier we collision.

Update: A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council has said:

“The A548 eastbound dual carriageway in Deeside Industrial Park (Flintshire Bridge) has been closed following a road traffic collision. The road is expected to be reopened within the next hour.”

Earlier report: Police say they are currently dealing with a collision on the A548 and the eastbound side of Flintshire Bridge.

The collision involving two cars looks to have taken place on the bridge just before the main stanchion.

Mike has told us five police cars and an ambulance response vehicle attended the collision which happened around just before 3pm.

It’s believed to involve a white BMW and a Corsa, there also appeared to be a car broken down on the bridge at the time of the collision,

Mike also said: “two passing nurses stopped to help injured who were all walking but were pretty shocked and looked to have some whiplash.”

In an update on social media a police spokesperson said:

“Road closed due to accident on A548 Flintshire Bridge Eastbound from Chester Road (Connah’S Quay Turn Off) to Weighbridge Road. Traffic is coping well. A Diversion in operation. The Eastbound carriageway of the bridge is closed affecting traffic from Flint towards England.”

Latest travel report for the area states:

Reports of accident on A548 Westbound from Weighbridge Road (Deeside Industrial Park) to Chester Road (Connah’S Quay Turn Off, Connah’s Quay). Traffic is coping well.