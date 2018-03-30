independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

One lane of A55 Eastbound at Llanddulas back open following earlier crash

Published: Friday, Mar 30th, 2018
UPDATE:

The latest travel report for the A55 Llanddulas says;

Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to accident, two vehicles involved on A55 Eastbound between J22 Promenade (Old Colwyn) and J23 A547 Abergele Road (Llanddulas). The road was closed until around 15:15. Affecting traffic between Colwyn Bay and Rhyl.

From earlier:

The A55 has been closed Eastbound at Llanddulas due to a serious collision.

Paramedics, police and fire crews are at the scene of the collision – a diversion has been set up from junction 22 Old Colwyn.

Several reports suggest two vehicle have been involved in a head on collision.

In an update on social media North Wales Police have said;

“Emergency Services are dealing with an RTC near Junction 23 Llanddulas on the Eastbound Carriageway.

We are asking people to leave the A55 J22 Old Colwyn and rejoin at J23.

We will attempt to filter the vehicles who are currently between the 2 junctions as soon as possible.

Queueing traffic and road closed due to accident, two vehicles involved on A55 Eastbound between J22 Promenade (Old Colwyn) and J23 A547 Abergele Road (Llanddulas). Affecting traffic between Colwyn Bay and Rhyl.”

The latest traffic report for the area states;

‘A55 Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved between J22 Promenade (Old Colwyn) and J23 A547 Abergele Road (Llanddulas). Affecting traffic between Colwyn Bay and Rhyl.’

There are also huge tailbacks through Deeside following an ealrier collision which has and partially blocked one lane of the A55 Westbound at J34 A494 (Ewloe), there’s congestion to J35 A550 and along the A494 to Sealand.

 

