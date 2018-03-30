One lane of A55 Eastbound at Llanddulas back open following earlier crash

UPDATE:

The latest travel report for the A55 Llanddulas says;

Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to accident, two vehicles involved on A55 Eastbound between J22 Promenade (Old Colwyn) and J23 A547 Abergele Road (Llanddulas). The road was closed until around 15:15. Affecting traffic between Colwyn Bay and Rhyl.

From earlier:

The A55 has been closed Eastbound at Llanddulas due to a serious collision.

Paramedics, police and fire crews are at the scene of the collision – a diversion has been set up from junction 22 Old Colwyn.

Several reports suggest two vehicle have been involved in a head on collision.

In an update on social media North Wales Police have said;

“Emergency Services are dealing with an RTC near Junction 23 Llanddulas on the Eastbound Carriageway.

We are asking people to leave the A55 J22 Old Colwyn and rejoin at J23.

We will attempt to filter the vehicles who are currently between the 2 junctions as soon as possible.

The latest traffic report for the area states;

Just arrived home with the kids. Shaken. Not the regular journey to the train station we expected. Happily discussing the letters on foreign vehicle plates with my son, then faced with a vehicle driving towards us on the outside lane of the A55 at Llanddulas.

☹️#a55 #eastbound — Yvie Johnson👣 (@yvie_johnson) March 30, 2018

Avoid #A55 eastbound if you can looks like a couple of nasty crashes and road completely closed, hope no one badly hurt 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6vUNS43iLU — Kellie Hadfield (@kelliehuk23) March 30, 2018

Already sat for almost an hour in tailbacks after a car reportedly drove wrong way Westbound along #A55 from Llanddulas. Not going anywhere for a while. Hope no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/R6HEN33bHz — Martin Williams (@martradar) March 30, 2018

There are also huge tailbacks through Deeside following an ealrier collision which has and partially blocked one lane of the A55 Westbound at J34 A494 (Ewloe), there’s congestion to J35 A550 and along the A494 to Sealand.