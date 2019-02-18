Police Christmas drink & drug drive campaign sees more drivers test positive for drugs than alcohol in North Wales

North Wales Police have revealed that more drivers stopped during a month-long festive Drink and Drugs Drive Campaign tested positive for drugs than alcohol.

A campaign by the four Welsh police forces to target those getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence of drink or drugs during December saw over 500 arrests being carried out.

Led by North Wales Police, the month-long campaign, which ran from December 1st 2018 until January 1st 2019, saw 368 drink drive and 179 drug drive arrests being made across Wales.

In North Wales more people tested positive for drugs than alcohol with officers making 84 drug drive arrests, a 50% increase on the same period in 2017.

83 drink-drive arrests were made in North Wales during the same period.

During the 2017 Christmas campaign, North Wales Police made 56 drug drive arrests and administered 2,546 breath tests of which 87 were positive, failed or refused

Superintendent Jane Banham of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: “More than 500 drivers had a Christmas and New Year to remember for all the wrong reasons – after being arrested by police across Wales for drink and drug driving.

“It is disappointing that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel whilst under the influence.

A notable difference for us in north Wales during this campaign is that there have been more drivers who have tested positive for drugs than alcohol. Whilst this is a concern, it is a reflection of our ability to carry out roadside tests for cannabis and cocaine.

“I don’t think people are quite grasping the full extent of the danger drug-driving poses. Those that do take the risks clearly don’t think about the families of those people who have died at the hands of a driver who is on high on drugs or drunk.

Our officers are often the first ones on the scene of these types of collisions and some of the things they have seen are horrific. Nobody should ever have to witness that or have to suffer due to the irresponsible unlawful actions of another.”

Between 1st January and 31st December 2018 North Wales Police made 936 arrests whereby people had either given a positive, refused or failed to provide a breath test. During the same period officers also made 742 drug drive arrests.

Supt Banham added: “Our officers work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence should know that we will be out and about waiting for them – please don’t think the rural nature of the region affords you protection because it doesn’t.

We will continue to crack down on those who take this unnecessary risk and bring them before the courts.”

Teresa Ciano, Chair of Road Safety Wales said: “The majority of people are completely aware that using a vehicle after drinking alcohol or taking drugs is dangerous and most thankfully make alternative arrangements to travel.

Unfortunately, some people are still willing to put themselves or innocent road users at risk and only really learn the consequences of their actions if they’re caught by the Police or are involved in a life-changing collision.

“We’d like to remind people that it makes no difference if you drink cocktails in a sophisticated wine bar with friends or cheap beer at home on your own; if you drive after consuming alcohol the penalties are the same.

Please don’t risk getting a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, a large fine or up to 6 months in prison for the sake of a taxi or bus fare home.”