Police chief calls for people in North Wales to observe Remembrance Sunday commemorations from home

The chief constable of North Wales Police has called for people living in the region to observe this year’s Remembrance Sunday commemorations from home.

A number of events which would usually be held have been cancelled to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Welsh Government guidance states that outdoor acts of remembrance can take place at war memorials and cenotaphs on November 7 or 8, but with no more than 30 people present, including organisers.

It means that only a handful of invited guests will be present at most events.





Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said those who have not been invited to attend should remain at home and take part in a two minute silence from their doorstep instead.

In a video posted on the force’s YouTube channel, he said: “We all have a personal responsibility to comply to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities from this virus.

“The current two week lockdown will be in effect on Remembrance Sunday, which will look and feel quite different this year.

“Sadly, parades across the area have been cancelled. I understand that the usual wreath laying events will be carried out by an invited handful of people in conjunction with the Royal British Legion, and local authorities.

“However, this doesn’t mean we can’t remember those who have suffered and given their lives in conflict. It’ll just be a bit different this year.

“We are all being asked to remember from home, the many sacrifices made by past and present armed forces personnel and their families in order to protect us.

“So please take part in a two minute silence from your doorstep this Sunday.”

Mr Foulkes said policing had continued across the region during the firebreak lockdown, which is due to end at 12.01am.

He highlighted a number of recent successful operations, including one to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs into North Wales.

He also addressed the issue of anti-lockdown protests after one was held in Llandudno at the end of last month.

Mr Foulkes said:“We have during the course of the fire break seen protests from people who feel frustrated by the restrictions.

“While everyone has a right to protest, I would urge anyone considering taking part in one right now to think again.

“What we want to avoid are large numbers of people gathering and there are clear Welsh Government guidelines around this.”