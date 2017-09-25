Police in Chester launch appeal for witnesses after indecent exposure incident near canal

Police in Chester are investigating a report of indecent exposure which happened over the weekend and have launched an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened just before 8am on Saturday, 16 September, a 31-year-old woman was walking along the canal bridge in Boughton when a man behind her exposed himself.

The offender then left the area by the canal towpath in Boughton away from Chester City Centre.

He was wearing a cap, blue coloured coat and appeared to have haggard and withdrawn facial features.

PC Jeff Cottrell, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said:

“I want to reassure the local community that we have not had any further reports of similar incidents. If anyone thinks they may have seen a man matching this description, please contact officers on 101.”

Anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously or has any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 203 of 16 September.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.