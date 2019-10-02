All lanes back open on M56 eastbound following earlier collision – long delays remain

Update: The M56 eastbound in Cheshire has long delays of over an hour between J15 (M53 Interchange) and J12 due to a collision earlier which closed the road between J14 (Stanlow, Helsby, A5117. Chester Services) and J12 (Runcorn, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Widnes, Northwich A557).

Recovery of the vehicles involved are now cleared and all 3 lanes are now open again.

Earlier report: Highways England has said lanes two and three of the eastbound M56 near Runcorn have now reopened, traffic is still very congested on both sides of the motorway.

Earlier Report: Police have asked drivers to avoid a stretch of the M56 from junction 14 – Hapsford Interchange to junction 12 for Runcorn following a three vehicle collision.

The collision involves a lorry and two cars, as a result, the motorway was closed in both directions to allow an air ambulance to land, it took off just after 5.30pm.

Highways England says the Westbound side has reopened but eastbound remains closed and a diversion is in place.

A spokesperson said:

“The M56 eastbound in Cheshire is closed between J14 (Stanlow, Helsby, A5117. Chester Services) and J12 (Runcorn, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Widnes, Northwich A557) due to a collision.

North West Motorway Police Group units are on scene along with Cheshire Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and Highways England traffic officers.

A diversion is in operation. Exit the M56 at J14 and follow the route marked with a black diamond symbol on local road signs. This will route traffic A5117 southbound, the A56 southbound, A557 northbound to J12 of the M56.

Road users intending on using the M56 eastbound in Cheshire should plan ahead and consider alternative routes and allow additional time for their journey.”

