Police ask for help in finding Flintshire man not seen since Christmas Day

Police are appealing for help in finding a Flintshire man who has not been seen since Christmas Day.

Mr Dodd from Buckley is known to frequent pubs in the town and the Broughton area.

Officers have also urged 57-year-old Gary Dodd to get in touch with his family.

Anyone who has seen him is being urged to contact the police on 101.

Police tweeted this picture taken yesterday in the Flintshire area which could be related.