News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police ask Flintshire residents to keep eye out for a stolen Corsa

Published: Thursday, Mar 21st, 2019
Share:

Officers from South Flintshire Police team are asking residents to keep an out for a dark blue Vauxhall Corsa which was stolen from a house near Padeswood last night.

A post on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page states:

Please could the residents of Flintshire keep an eye out for a stolen DARK BLUE VAUXHALL CORSA (see similar model photographed).

The vehicle was taken from a driveway on Wednesday Evening near Padeswood.

If you see a car like this in your area that is out of place and not usually there please call us on 101 quoting reference number 19100124031.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Workers at Parc Adfer site hold minutes silence to remember colleague who died on Tuesday

Graffiti busting company steps in to clean Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial following graffiti attack

Airbus delivers first ANA A380 with special ‘Flying Honu’ livery

Three Flintshire retailers sold knives to under age teenagers during test purchase operation

More support and guidance should be available to patients in Wales who become dependent prescription drugs

New GP practice standards announced to help “raise and improve level of service” for patients

énergie Fitness set to launch new Deeside gym in May

First Minister Questions: Work ongoing to draw more international football matches to Wrexham

Toyota is to build a new model for Suzuki in the UK and it will be powered by Deeside manufactured engines


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn