Police ask Flintshire residents to keep eye out for a stolen Corsa

Officers from South Flintshire Police team are asking residents to keep an out for a dark blue Vauxhall Corsa which was stolen from a house near Padeswood last night.

A post on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page states:

“Please could the residents of Flintshire keep an eye out for a stolen DARK BLUE VAUXHALL CORSA (see similar model photographed).

The vehicle was taken from a driveway on Wednesday Evening near Padeswood.

If you see a car like this in your area that is out of place and not usually there please call us on 101 quoting reference number 19100124031.”