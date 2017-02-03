Police arrested 60 drug drivers during the recent Christmas drink drug drive blitz

The number of drug drivers caught by North Wales Police during the recent Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign has soared.

A total of 60 drug drive arrests were made from December 1st 2016 until January 1st 2017.

The 2016 campaign saw Roads Policing Units along with North Wales, Cheshire, Armed Alliance officers, Local Policing Services and the newly-established Special Constabulary Road Safety Unit carry out 9,448 roadside breath tests resulting in 95 drivers testing positive.

Officers used intelligence-led tactics and local knowledge of hotspots to detect people who were driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the festive period.

Inspector David Cust from the Roads Policing Unit said:

Although the festivities are now over, we are reminding motorists of the message that drink or drug driving is unacceptable all year round. We will continue in our efforts to change driver behaviour in order to make our roads safer. Throughout the year North Wales Police will remain alert to the threat of people who are driving under the influence of intoxicants and will continue to catch those who take this risk and endanger innocent road users.”

The newly-established Special Constabulary Road Safety Unit based at Police Headquarters in Colwyn Bay, compromises of a Special Sergeant and five Special Constables.

They recently secured their first drug-drive conviction after a 25-year-old man from Ellesmere Port was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine, costs and victim surcharge totalling £525.

Inspector Cust added:

The initial campaign may be over, but our work continues. Our message remains the same – don’t risk it. Drink and drug driving ruins lives all year round. People will choose to do so anytime so we need support from the public 365 days a year to help us take these people off the roads of North Wales.

Throughout 2016 North Wales Police made 881 drink drive and 400 drug drive arrests across the region.

If at any time of the year you suspect someone is driving whilst unfit to do so is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.