Police are asking drivers to avoid part of the A548 in Flintshire due to a serious collision

North Wales Police have asked drivers to avoid the A548 between Ffynnongroyw and Mostyn due to a serious road traffic collision this evening.

Police posted an update on social media at 22.18 which states:

“A548 closed due to serious RTC between Ffynnongroyw and Mostyn. Please avoid the area.”

Commenting on the A55 Traffic page on Facebook Wendy said:

“Very bad accident A548 between Ffynongroew and Mostyn. Road likely to be closed for some considerable time, No route through from Ffynongroew to Mostyn (and vice versa) on coast road.”

