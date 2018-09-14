News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are asking drivers to avoid part of the A548 in Flintshire due to a serious collision

Published: Friday, Sep 14th, 2018
North Wales Police have asked drivers to avoid the A548 between Ffynnongroyw and Mostyn due to a serious road traffic collision this evening.

Police posted an update on social media at 22.18 which states:

“A548 closed due to serious RTC between Ffynnongroyw and Mostyn. Please avoid the area.”

Commenting on the A55 Traffic page on Facebook Wendy said:

“Very bad accident A548 between Ffynongroew and Mostyn. Road likely to be closed for some considerable time, No route through from Ffynongroew to Mostyn (and vice versa) on coast road.”

 

More as and when….

 

