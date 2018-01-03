Police appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Bagillt house burglary attempt Officers say it could be linked to an earlier incident

Police are looking for man who assaulted a woman in Bagillt house burglary attempt yesterday.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm last night, Tuesday, January 2nd when a man allegedly entered a house at Alston Court in Bagillt.

Police say he assaulted a woman in the house before being scared off by the family dog.

The woman was not seriously hurt and nothing was stolen, but the offender made off in a waiting car driven by a woman.

Officers say another incident earlier in the day could be linked to the attempted burglary at Alston Court.

Just after 1.30pm on Tuesday, a man got into a broken down vehicle on the A548 in Flint, he made a search of the car then fled when the driver, a 20-year-old woman from Flint, threatened to call the police.

The man is described as white in his 20’s blonde hair and wearing a black tracksuit.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting – V196863 (Bagillt) or V196625 (Flint)

A suitcase was also stolen yesterday from a car boot as the owner took other items into a house, the incident happened around 12pm on Bryn Road in Flint. Police as yet are not linking this incident with the other two. Did you see anything? Call 101 Quoting V196628

