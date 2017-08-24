Police appeal for information after thieves try to steal a cash machine from Caergwrle petrol station

North Wales Police are appealing for information after thieves attempted to steal a cash machine from a petrol station forecourt.

Officers were called to the garage on Mold Road Caergwrle at 1.41am today August 24, following reports that four people of a white Nissan Navara were attempting to steal the cash machine.

The would-be thieves tied a rope around the stand-alone cash machine and then attached the rope to the vehicle in an attempt to dislodge it.

They failed in their attempt to remove or break into the machine and drove off.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said;

“Officers are at the scene gathering evidence. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have information which would assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference V128932.”