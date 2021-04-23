Police appeal for witnesses to a serious assault in Deeside earlier this month

The incident happened on 1st April at 7.30pm at Riverside Park in Garden City.

Police would like anyone who saw three men in dark clothing at around that time to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police Team said:

“At around 19.30 on 1st April, there was a serious assault at Riverside Park, Garden City.”





“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who saw three males in dark clothing in the area to come forward as we are looking to identify them.”

“We would like to reassure locals that this was an isolated incident and the victim is now recovering from their injuries.”