Police appeal for witnesses following fatal collision near Mostyn on Friday night

Officers from North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Flintshire last night.

The incident happened on the A548 between Mostyn and Ffynnongroyw shortly before 10pm, when an Audi was in collision with a man.

Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who was walking in a westerly direction, was wearing a red coloured top and dark blue tracksuit bottoms, and anybody who may have seen him in the area prior to the collision are urged to contact officers.

Sergeant Raymond Williams from North Wales Police’s Roads Policing Unit said:

“Sadly we are yet again investigating a fatal road traffic collision. “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this sad time. We are arranging for specially trained Family Liaison Officers to meet the family this morning to support them and guide them through the police investigation. The Coroner for area – Mr John Gittins has also been informed. “We are asking anybody who may have witnessed a pedestrian of the same description who walking in the area, or who may have witnessed the collision itself to contact us. “We are also keen on speaking to anybody who has dash cam and who may have been travelling along the A548 prior to the collision.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number W131704.

Previous Report:

The A548 between Ffynnongroyw and Mostyn has reopened following an overnight closure due to a serious collision.

Police had asked drivers to avoid the area in an update on social media at 22.18 on Friday night, it stated:

“A548 closed due to serious RTC between Ffynnongroyw and Mostyn. Please avoid the area.”

The road which was closed from the junction of Mostyn Road and Greenfield Road near the Packet House pub (main picture) reopened at 6.15 this morning.

On the other side of the closure, drivers were being turned away from the A548 at Talacre roundabout as police dealt with the collision and carried out investigation work.

Picture: Deeside.com