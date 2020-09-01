Police appeal for witnesses after ‘unprovoked and frightening attack’ on female jogger in Connah’ Quay

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was assaulted as she was out jogging in Connah’s Quay early this morning.

The incident happened at around 5.35am on Connah’s Quay High Street.

Police say the victim was pushed from behind and fell over, the offender then continued to hit her while she was on the ground.

He ran off when people at a nearby bus stop shouted at him.





Flintshire North district Inspector, Gareth Cust said; “This was a totally unprovoked and frightening attack on a person going about her own business.

Fortunately the victim was not seriously hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly 30’s, around 6′ tall, of average build and with dark hair.

He was wearing shorts and black Nike Vapour Max trainers and a dark or blue coloured top”

Anyone who saw the incident of has information should call police 101, our webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference Y128667.