Police appeal for witnesses after driver dies following collision on A55 in Cheshire

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a driver died following a serious collision on the A55 in Cheshire last night.

The crash happened just after 11.30pm on Sunday night when four cars collided between the A55’s junction with the A41 and the Post House A483.

The vehicles, a Vauxhall Corsa, Toyota Avensis and a Ford Focus Zetec were in collision, coming to a rest in the central reservation.

A Subaru Legacy collided with debris, coming to a stop further down the carriageway.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, an 81-year-old man from Wrexham was treated at the scene but sadly died.

The drivers of the Toyota and Ford Focus are believed to have minor injuries.

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet come forward, along with anyone with dashcam footage that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 424208.

If you have dashcam footage go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/ to submit your footage.