News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured following collision with car

Published: Saturday, May 18th, 2019
Share:

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was left with injuries following a collision near Hawarden.

The incident took place near the junction of Moor Lane and the B5125 at around 11.10am, Saturday, May 18.

Police say they are keen to speak to the driver of a blue or green Citroen Picasso.

PC Anja Macleod of the Roads Policing Unit said: “The cyclist sustained injuries in the collision.

“We are appealing for witnesses to contact us – in particular the driver of a blue or green vehicle, possibly a Citroen Picasso, and for anyone who may have been travelling in or around the vicinity who may have dash cam footage.”

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Anyone who may be able to assist police the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting X067986. 

Or via the Live Chat Support

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

‘I will never forgive Welsh Labour,’ says former Flintshire deputy Bernie Attridge

North Wales’ largest games expo returns to Wrexham Glyndwr University

More than 42,000 children will be able to visit Chester Zook for free as part of organised school trips

Second Airbus BelugaXL set to make UK debut today with flight into Hawarden Airport

More than £4 million of Welsh Government grants being pumped into Flintshire transport schemes

Law to ban letting fees in Wales receives Royal Assent

AMs demand concrete chips & soggy semolina are banished from school menus

Dedicated band of volunteers keeping cycle paths open across Flintshire

Plans to consider blanket 20mph limit in residential areas put on hold for time being


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn