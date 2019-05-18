Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured following collision with car

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was left with injuries following a collision near Hawarden.

The incident took place near the junction of Moor Lane and the B5125 at around 11.10am, Saturday, May 18.

Police say they are keen to speak to the driver of a blue or green Citroen Picasso.

PC Anja Macleod of the Roads Policing Unit said: “The cyclist sustained injuries in the collision.

“We are appealing for witnesses to contact us – in particular the driver of a blue or green vehicle, possibly a Citroen Picasso, and for anyone who may have been travelling in or around the vicinity who may have dash cam footage.”

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital.