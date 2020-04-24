Police appeal for witnesses after a driver rams into two patrol cars in Flint and speeds off

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car rammed into two patrol cars and sped off.

The incident happened in Flint earlier today. (Friday, 24th April).

Police says they were made aware of “vehicle of interest” making its way along the A550 at around 12.20pm.

The red Peugeot 207, being driven by a male, was seen travelling northbound at Flint Mountain heading towards Flint.

The Peugeot was followed by two cars from North Wales Police Interceptor Team and as it travelled along the A5119 into Flint.

Police made an attempt to stop it.

The driver of the Peugeot reversed into one of the police cars and drove into the rear bumper of the second police car.

The second car received minor damage.

Police said they continued to follow the Peugeot onto Halkyn Street as it travelled at speed through a narrow cul de sac.

The vehicle was lost around the area of Brushwood Avenue and located unoccupied a short time later on Aled Crescent.

A police spokesperson said, “a quantity of drugs were found inside the car and the vehicle was seized.

Enquiries to locate the driver are ongoing.”

“Anybody who may have witnessed the red Peugeot 207 travelling in the area, or who may have seen the male running from the car is asked to contact PC Emma Birrell quoting reference number Y057584.” The police spokesperson added.