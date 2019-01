Police have appealed for information after a mechanical roller was stolen from the old ‘Kwik Save’ site off Chester Road in Mold.

Officers from South Flintshire believe the roller – like the one pictured – was taken on January 14.

Any sightings of a similar roller or further information about the theft should be reported to North Wales Police on 101 or via the live chat facility: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference number 19100021445.