Police appeal for information after Flintshire furniture business falls victim to “shameless” burglary

North Flintshire Police have issued an appeal for information after the warehouse of a Deeside based furniture store was broken into an stock worth around £8000 stolen.

Thieves broke into the Oakenholt warehouse of Coast Road Furniture sometime between Tuesday and Thursday last week, 16th – 18th April.

A police spokesperson said:

“Coast Road Furniture was the victim of a shameless burglary at their warehouse in Oakenholt, Flint.

Anyone you know had a new suit of furniture in the last week?

If you know anything about it, don’t sleep on it, even if you think it might be useless – please message us on Facebook, call 101 or through Crimestoppers quoting ref X052361.

You can provide information in the knowledge that you will be provided absolute anonymity, you’ll also have the satisfaction of having prevented some spineless criminal(s) from getting away with an attack on an honest, hardworking, local, family run business.”

A post on the Coast Road Furniture Facebook page states:

“Unfortunately we have been burgled. Sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning (16th-18th) our warehouse has been attacked and a number of items stolen.

Not only is this bad for us as a small family business, we will also be letting down numerous customers until replacements arrive.

If anyone is offered anything suspicious over the next few weeks please inform us, there will be a reward for any useful information.”

Items stolen include:

-2 x Sofa Beds

-Rimini Mattress

-2 x Harrison beds

-Highgrove Grange Mattress

-Silentnight mattress

-Dark grey Corner Suite

-A Selection of Carpets and Vinyl

-Hypnos Headboard

-Eton single bed