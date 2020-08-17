Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Aug 2020

Police appeal for info after VW fitted with stolen plates used for Mold petrol station fuel theft

Police in Flintshire are appealing for information after thieves stole number plates from a mini-bus in Buckley and used them on a vehicle which was later involved in a fuel theft from a garage.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Thursday, August 18 when a Ford Transit mini-bus number plates – registration RR06BUS – were stolen from the vehicle which was parked on Pinfold Industrial Estate, Buckley.

At 6.52pm that evening a grey VW with the same registration number filled up with fuel at the Shell petrol station in New Brighton near Mold.

Police say “no attempt was made to pay for the fuel and the vehicle drove off.


There were two men in the VW. The driver was wearing blue jeans, a white top, a baseball cap and a face mask.”

If you have seen the car of having any information, it can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 20000485000.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



