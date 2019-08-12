News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for help locating a missing youngster from Sandycroft

Published: Monday, Aug 12th, 2019
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a teenage boy who is missing from the Sandycroft.

Police say ‘Andrew’ was last seen in the Mynydd Isa area yesterday, Sunday, August 11.

He was wearing black trousers, blue trainers, a grey coat and a black zip up jacket.

Andrew is described at being 6ft tall, very slim and short brown hair.

An update on social media from North Wales Police states:

“MISSING: Have you seen Andrew from #Sandycroft? He was last seen in the #Mynydd Isa area yesterday wearing black trousers, blue trainers, a grey coat and a black zip up jacket. Any info please call 101 ref ITrace 27686.”

