Police appeal for help locating a missing youngster from Sandycroft

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a teenage boy who is missing from the Sandycroft.

Police say ‘Andrew’ was last seen in the Mynydd Isa area yesterday, Sunday, August 11.

He was wearing black trousers, blue trainers, a grey coat and a black zip up jacket.

Andrew is described at being 6ft tall, very slim and short brown hair.

An update on social media from North Wales Police states:

“MISSING: Have you seen Andrew from #Sandycroft? He was last seen in the #Mynydd Isa area yesterday wearing black trousers, blue trainers, a grey coat and a black zip up jacket. Any info please call 101 ref ITrace 27686.”