Police appeal for help locating a missing youngster from Sandycroft

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a teenage boy who is missing from the Sandycroft.
Police say ‘Andrew’ was last seen in the Mynydd Isa area yesterday, Sunday, August 11.
He was wearing black trousers, blue trainers, a grey coat and a black zip up jacket.
Andrew is described at being 6ft tall, very slim and short brown hair.
An update on social media from North Wales Police states:
“MISSING: Have you seen Andrew from #Sandycroft? He was last seen in the #Mynydd Isa area yesterday wearing black trousers, blue trainers, a grey coat and a black zip up jacket. Any info please call 101 ref ITrace 27686.”