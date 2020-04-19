Police appeal for help locating missing man in Deeside

North Wales Police are appealing to the public for help locating a man missing from the Deeside area.

David Thompson is described as being 5ft 6in tall, he is understood to be wearing “green trousers and a thin jacket.”

Police have asked the public to call 999 if there are any sighting.

An update on social media by North Wales Police states: “Officers are currently searching for Mr David Thompson who is missing in the Deeside area.

Last known location is possibly near to Wepre Park / Northop Hall.

He’s wearing green trousers and a thin jacket, he is around 5’6”. If you have seen him. Please call us on 999.”