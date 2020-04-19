Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 19th Apr 2020

Updated: Sun 19th Apr

Police appeal for help locating missing man in Deeside

North Wales Police are appealing to the public for help locating a man missing from the Deeside area.

David Thompson is described as being 5ft 6in tall, he is understood to be wearing “green trousers and a thin jacket.”

Police have asked the public to call 999 if there are any sighting.

The Hawarden based police helicopter has been up over the Shotton area since around 10.30pm

An update on social media by North Wales Police states: “Officers are currently searching for Mr David Thompson who is missing in the Deeside area.

Last known location is possibly near to Wepre Park / Northop Hall.

He’s wearing green trousers and a thin jacket, he is around 5’6”. If you have seen him. Please call us on 999.”



