Police appeal for help locating missing man in Deeside
North Wales Police are appealing to the public for help locating a man missing from the Deeside area.
David Thompson is described as being 5ft 6in tall, he is understood to be wearing “green trousers and a thin jacket.”
Police have asked the public to call 999 if there are any sighting.
— NWP North Flintshire (@NWPNorthFlint) April 19, 2020
