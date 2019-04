Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a missing teenager from Connah’s Quay.

In a post on social media police said:

“Missing from the Connah’s Quay area – Jake Woodward.

17 years of age, described as being 5’8”, slim build with short dark hair.

Last seen wearing grey trousers – no further description of clothing.

If seen please call 101 and quote Itrace 25052.”