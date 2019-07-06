Police appeal for help in locating missing Gronant man

North Wales Police is appealing for the assistance of the public in trying to locate a missing Gronant man.

William Croston, 35, was last seen in Prestatyn about 9pm on Friday night, July 5.

William is 6ft tall with dark hair styled on top and shaven at the back, he has tanned skin, of a slim build and has a tattoo on right forearm.

A North Wales Police post on social media states:

“North Wales Police are currently trying to find the whereabouts of William Croston from Gronant, he is 35 years old, and was last seen in Prestatyn about 18:00pm last night.

William is described as 6ft tall, dark hair styled on top and shaven at the back, tanned skin, slim build tattoo on right forearm. ”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting iTrace 26515, or alternatively, contact North Wales Police via the online chat – https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support