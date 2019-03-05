News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for driver of red Kia 4×4 who may have witnessed a public order incident in Connah’s Quay

Published: Tuesday, Mar 5th, 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Connah’s Quay on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 7pm in the Mold Road, Richmond Road area.

Police are keen to speak to the driver of a red Kia 4×4 who they say witnessed the incident.

An update on social media by North Flintshire Police states:

“Deeside Residents We need your help! Were you anywhere near #connahsquay on Sunday 3rd March at around 19:00hrs?

There was a public order incident in the Mold Road/Richmond Road area.

We’re looking for the driver of a red 4×4 Kia that saw the incident, ref 19100087572 call us!”



