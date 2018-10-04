News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for CCTV footage following thefts from vehicles in Ewloe

Published: Thursday, Oct 4th, 2018
Share:

Officers from South Flintshire police team are appealing to residents in Ewloe with CCTV equipment to review footage after vehicles were broken into overnight.

A man, who police say was dressed in black, was seen acting suspiciously in Brook Close at around 2.30am today.

Police have said they had earlier reports of ‘suspicious activity’ in the Ewloe area followed by reports of thefts from vehicles in Fielding Close and Ebony Court.

A spokesperson for the South Flintshire police team said:

“If your property benefits from CCTV can you please review and contact 101 should any footage come to light that may assist us. Please quote reference W141291 for Fielding Close and Ebony Court W141299.”

You can also contact North Wales Police via the live webchat

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – call 0800 555 111

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Gang suspected of attacking a cash machine in Garden City due in court today

Deeside based firms in aerospace trade mission to Toulouse

Proposals to convert former union office in Flint into ‘house of multiple occupation’ approved

Months of travel disruption in Mold set to end this week

MOD talks to buy Boeing’s Wedgetail is a slap in the face for Airbus says Deeside MP

Detectives in Chester appeal for witnesses after 5 houses broken into overnight and car stolen

Finest names in food and drink brought together for Coleg Cambria conference

Flintshire District Nurse in the running for prestigious ’Gold Award’

Police hunt for Peacock seen ‘rampaging’ through Connah’s Quay

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn