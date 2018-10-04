Police appeal for CCTV footage following thefts from vehicles in Ewloe

Officers from South Flintshire police team are appealing to residents in Ewloe with CCTV equipment to review footage after vehicles were broken into overnight.

A man, who police say was dressed in black, was seen acting suspiciously in Brook Close at around 2.30am today.

Police have said they had earlier reports of ‘suspicious activity’ in the Ewloe area followed by reports of thefts from vehicles in Fielding Close and Ebony Court.

A spokesperson for the South Flintshire police team said:

“If your property benefits from CCTV can you please review and contact 101 should any footage come to light that may assist us. Please quote reference W141291 for Fielding Close and Ebony Court W141299.”

You can also contact North Wales Police via the live webchat

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – call 0800 555 111