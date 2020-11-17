Police appeal following incident exposure incident in Connah’s Quay today

Police have launched an appeal for ‘information, witnesses or dash-cam footage’ following an incident exposure incident in Connah’s Quay today.

Officers say a man, dressed in a white T Shirt and dark trousers indecently exposed near GT’s Bar & Grill on Wepre Lane.

The incident took place at 11.30 today, Tuesday November 17.

A post on the North Flintshire Police Facebook Page states:





“We are appealing for information, witnesses or dash-cam footage after a man indecently exposed himself on Wepre Lane, Connah’s Quay, close to G and T Bar and Grill, at 11.30 am today November 17. The suspect was wearing a white T Shirt and dark trousers. Call 101 ref Y168929.”